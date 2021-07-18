Fusion Capital LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. 1,282,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

