Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 239,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 370,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 106,154 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. 6,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,642. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

