FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $8.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.14.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $193.58 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $197.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

