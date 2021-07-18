FY2021 EPS Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $2.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.48. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,191,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 301.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after buying an additional 1,344,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after buying an additional 77,071 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

