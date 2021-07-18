FY2022 EPS Estimates for Okta, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Okta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.91) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.90).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $235.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in Okta by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Okta by 149.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Okta by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,249 shares of company stock valued at $29,861,348 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

