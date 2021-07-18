FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ube Industries, Ltd. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ube Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:UBEOY opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ube Industries has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

