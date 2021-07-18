G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys New Shares in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 983,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,000. Rimini Street makes up about 1.4% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Rimini Street stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $662.55 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,842 shares of company stock worth $347,657. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.