G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $15.25 Million Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the quarter. TechTarget makes up about 2.4% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.