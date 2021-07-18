G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Increases Holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 413,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,587 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Shift Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Research analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oded Shein bought 10,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

