G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Invests $7.11 Million in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.15% of TTEC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $49,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $30,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TTEC by 229.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 104,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

