G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Wireless in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Franklin Wireless in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Wireless in the first quarter valued at $3,559,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $26,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FKWL stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Franklin Wireless Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $91.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $44.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Wireless from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Franklin Wireless Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

