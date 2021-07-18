G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,502 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx makes up about 3.6% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 2.69% of OptimizeRx worth $22,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $37,653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $11,483,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

OPRX opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.90 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $389,943.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,624.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,007 shares of company stock worth $4,639,488. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

