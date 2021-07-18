Gala Market Capitalization Achieves $97.31 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 71.1% higher against the US dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $97.31 million and approximately $409,370.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00049840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.04 or 0.00829304 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars.

