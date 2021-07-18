Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Gartner posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.36. The stock had a trading volume of 332,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.20. Gartner has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $258.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $907,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

