Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $253.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $258.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

