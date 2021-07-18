GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stake Boosted by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 431.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in GATX were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $31,733,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GATX by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in GATX by 653.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in GATX by 893.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GATX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after buying an additional 35,431 shares during the period.

Shares of GATX opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. GATX Co. has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $106.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

