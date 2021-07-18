GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $215.00

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 5769406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 172.89. The company has a market cap of £982.84 million and a P/E ratio of 144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. GCP Student Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

