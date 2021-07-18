General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $55.46 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,088 shares of company stock worth $13,799,774. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.