Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 230,543 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Curis worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Curis stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $657.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

