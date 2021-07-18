Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 302,091 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,860,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after buying an additional 1,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 4,606.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 961,624 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 532.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 651,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,536 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Geron by 6,572.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 405,427 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.27 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $404.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

