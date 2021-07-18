Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $162.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.