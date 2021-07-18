Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of HCI Group worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,859,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 39,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. Equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

