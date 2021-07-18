Germaine Cota Sells 3,271 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $83,246.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 53,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,504.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Germaine Cota sold 1,857 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $47,390.64.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43.

Shares of EGHT opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in 8X8 by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 69.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

