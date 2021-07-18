GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

