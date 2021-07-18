Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Down 36.3% in June

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the June 15th total of 637,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 67,847 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $4,056,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

