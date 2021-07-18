Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIL. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.30.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$41.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$22.00 and a 1-year high of C$47.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.60.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.