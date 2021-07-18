Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 11,772 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $118,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $57.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,573.63. 4,043,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,767. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,384.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

