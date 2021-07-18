Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 128,170 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,170 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.60% of Dropbox worth $63,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 14,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $499,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,239 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,397. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,459,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

