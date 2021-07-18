Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.33% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $81,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.17.

Shares of LH traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $284.17. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

