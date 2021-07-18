Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $226.44 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $226,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,365,020 shares of company stock valued at $776,472,986. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,026,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,554,355. The stock has a market cap of $967.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.