Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $93.64 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $93,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,953,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

