Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,285,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,969 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $70,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,865,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 30,547 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 104,677 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,759,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. 1,163,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,898. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72.

