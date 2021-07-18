Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $13.60 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 491,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,059,000 after purchasing an additional 110,056 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $125.80 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.