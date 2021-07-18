Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 4.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 51,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 42,405,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

GSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 483.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 714,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 592,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $4,199,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 3,775,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

