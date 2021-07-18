GoByte (GBX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,159.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $375,894.90 and approximately $1,159.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001257 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

