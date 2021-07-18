Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 62,154 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $19,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $61.26 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

