Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 10,581 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of NewMarket worth $21,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $310.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $304.63 and a one year high of $432.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

