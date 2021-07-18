Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 283,677 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 149.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $22,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Upland Software by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Upland Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,274,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

