Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 8,368 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,004,000 after acquiring an additional 67,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $151.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,519.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.46. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

