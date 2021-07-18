Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $20,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,568,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,749,000 after buying an additional 39,798 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,315,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 30.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $833.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $60,312.50. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

