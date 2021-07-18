Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 799,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 383,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,370,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,801,000 after buying an additional 269,733 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after buying an additional 100,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,259,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,429,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,469,000 after buying an additional 201,905 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.