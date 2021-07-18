Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214,807 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Simmons First National worth $20,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 16.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Simmons First National by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 3,575.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Simmons First National by 165.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

SFNC stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

