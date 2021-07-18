GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLDG. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

GLDG stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 318.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GoldMining in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 58.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 45.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GoldMining in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

