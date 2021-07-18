Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 10,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

GBDC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 269,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,507. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Several research firms have commented on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.