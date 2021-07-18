Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director R Carter Pate Acquires 30,000 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director R Carter Pate bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.53. 174,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,854. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 176.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 183.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

