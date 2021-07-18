Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,515 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,766,000 after acquiring an additional 104,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,449,000 after acquiring an additional 69,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after acquiring an additional 154,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

NYSE:NOC opened at $362.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.53. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

