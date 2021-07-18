Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,359 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $174,332,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.64. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

