Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 587.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 408,765 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,416,000 after buying an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $15,742,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

