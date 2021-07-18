Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 330,986 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 330,986 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.32. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

