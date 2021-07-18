Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 36,367 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,367 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

